» هذا ما فعله التلفزيون الإيراني مع هتافات ضد النظام

إيران
إيران

المصريون ووكالات

قال ناشطون إيرانيون إن التلفزيون الحكومي تعمد إسكات هتافات ضد الحكومة أطلقها مشجعون خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في طهران.
صور هواتف نقالة أظهرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من قالت إنهم آلاف المشجعين في ستاد "آزادي" بطهران الجمعة وهم يهتفون "الموت للديكتاتور". في إشارة إلى المرشد الأعلى للجمهورية الإسلامية آية الله علي خامنئي.
تزامن ذلك، حسب وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، مع قرار صادر عن هيئة البث الإيرانية (IRIB) لإسكات الصوت وتجنب تصوير الحشود.
وقد أثار الموضوع ردود فعل واسعة وسط جهور التواصل الاجتماعي.
قال أحد المغردين إن خفض الصوت يجعلك تشعر وكأن المباراة تجرى في زقاق.
كما انتقد المعلق الرياضي للهيئة خفض الصوت.
وقال أشرف شيرغان في تغريدة إن محدودية الأماكن في الإستاد أشعلت غضب المشجعين ودفعتهم إلى اطلاق الهتافات المناوئة للنظام:
ونشر بهلوي صورة على تويتر تظهر وجود مكثف لقوات مكافحة الشغب حول الإستاد
وأشار مغردون آخرون إلى إصابة مشجعين بجروح بعد تدخل قوات الأمن لإسكات الهتافات
وقال محمد محدسين في تغريدة أخرى إن الإيرانيين لن يتوانوا في استغلال أي فرصة من أجل الإطاحة بنظام الملالي في إيران:
وتشهد إيران موجات اضطرابات واحتجاجات بسبب الغلاء وارتفاع نسب البطالة وعوامل أخرى.
والوضع المتأزم أصلا تفاقم بعد إعادة فرض العقوبات الأميركية على إيران.
وعادة ما ينحي المسؤولون الإيرانيون باللائمة على الولايات المتحدة ومن يصفونهم بالمحرضين الخارجيين في الاضطرابات التي تشهدها البلاد.



