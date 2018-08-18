بالصور.. «جيجي حديد» ترتدي الحجاب

This morning we visited the @UNICEF Child Friendly Space in Camp 9 of the Kutupalong Balukhali Refugee Camp, which sole purpose is to let kids be kids !!! ???? As well as psychosocial work to help them get through trauma through activities like art, they also can play sports, learn music, and learn to read & draw (some for the first time in their lives). Separate from educational spaces, the importance of these spaces is huge due to the fact that refugee children can spend a majority of the day working, usually collecting fire wood from miles away so their families can cook, taking care of siblings, helping around the house, etc., and here they can just focus on having fun! ?? Kutupalong Balukhali Population: 626,500. This is the “MegaCamp,” it has 23 of the 32 camps within it. Link in my bio to learn more ???? @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:02am PDT