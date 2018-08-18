  • السبت 18 أغسطس 2018
  • بتوقيت مصر09:19 م
الملك سلمان

هدية من الملك سلمان لحجاج البيت الحرام

وزير الخزانة والمالية التركي براءت ألبيرق، مع نظيره الفرنسي برونو لومير

تحرك تركي أوروبي ضد الإجراءات الأمريكية

تأهيل المعتقلين بعد العفو

شروط العفو الرئاسي.. «مش كل مرة تسلم الجرة»

موقف سيارات

من يحمي المسافرين من جشع السائقين في الأعياد؟

الدولار والجنيه

تعرف على سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه خلال التعاملات المسائية

مجلس النواب

نواب يهددون: «الاستقالة والاعتصام»: «لكن فعل ما فيش»

رئيسي الصين وتركيا

رسميًا.. الصين تعلن دعم تركيا ضد أمريكا

الملاهي الليلية

غلق البارات والملاهي الليلية خلال وقفة عرفات

محمد نجيب وجمال عبدالناصر

مفاجأة صادمة يفجرها نجيب عن عبدالناصر فى حرب 48

أردوغان

تعرف على شرط «أردوغان» للإفراج عن القس الأمريكي

بالصور.. «جيجي حديد» ترتدي الحجاب

الصفحة الأخيرة

جيجي حديد
جيجي حديد

خالد الشرقاوي

يونيسيف

بنجلاديش

الروهينجا

الحجاب

جيجي حديد

زارت عارضة الأزياء الأميركية من أصول فلسطينية، جيجي حديد مخيّم "الروهينجا" للاجئين في بنجلاديش في إطار عملها مع الـ"يونيسيف".

ونشرت العارضة الشهيرة صورًا وفيديوهات عدة لزيارتها الإنسانية عبر حسابها على "إنستجرام"، وظهرت وهي ترتدي الحجاب احترامًا لعادات المسلمين في المخيم.

وظهرت في أحد الفيديوهات وهي تلعب كرة القدم مع الأطفال في المخيم وكشفت عن مهاراتها الكروية بكل عفوية.


This morning we visited the @UNICEF Child Friendly Space in Camp 9 of the Kutupalong Balukhali Refugee Camp, which sole purpose is to let kids be kids !!! ???? As well as psychosocial work to help them get through trauma through activities like art, they also can play sports, learn music, and learn to read & draw (some for the first time in their lives). Separate from educational spaces, the importance of these spaces is huge due to the fact that refugee children can spend a majority of the day working, usually collecting fire wood from miles away so their families can cook, taking care of siblings, helping around the house, etc., and here they can just focus on having fun! ?? Kutupalong Balukhali Population: 626,500. This is the “MegaCamp,” it has 23 of the 32 camps within it. Link in my bio to learn more ???? @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on


تقييم الموضوع:


مقالات اليوم

النخبة عندما تصبح نكبة ووبالا على وطنها

جمال سلطان

خطاب الجلوس!

محمود سلطان

الرئيس الصالح

فراج إسماعيل

ليست ليرة وليست قس.. إنها(حكمتي القديمة)

د. هشام الحمامي

ضرورة الالتزام بالسن المقررة شرعاً في الأضاحي

د. عبد الآخر حماد

(التدين الصحيح حلَّال المشاكل)

محمد عبدالقدوس

تأهيل المعتقلين بعد العفو
الطب البيطري ينفي انتشار الحمى القلاعية بالغربية
فيلم البريء
ثعابين
المواقف العشوائية بالشرقية.. «سمك لبن تمر هندي»