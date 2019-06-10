» بالفيديو.. اصطدام مروحية بأحد مباني مانهاتن الأمريكية

خالد الشرقاوي - وكالات
أعلنت خدمة الإطفاء في مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية أن مروحية اصطدمت بمبنى في الشارع السابع بحي "مانهاتن" أثناء محاولتها تنفيذ هبوط اضطراري في ظروف جوية سيئة.
NEW: Governor Cuomo is on the scene of the helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/yMaIx5IW94 pic.twitter.com/D02CwRfzDe— CBS News (@CBSNews) 10 يونيو 2019
Video from @Liz_Aiello shows first responders in Midtown Manhattan heading to scene of reported helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/QUIfwC8Rl0— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) 10 يونيو 2019
DEVELOPING: Crews responding to helicopter crash into a building in Midtown Manhattan— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 10 يونيو 2019
LIVESTREAM >> https://t.co/ldaz28ao0k pic.twitter.com/ESRPeaPa0j
