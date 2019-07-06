  • السبت 06 يوليه 2019
بالفيديو.. انفجار ضخم يهز مدينة فلوريدا الأمريكية

عرب وعالم

انفجار ضخم يهز مدينة فلوريدا الأمريكية
انفجار ضخم يهز مدينة فلوريدا الأمريكية

خالد الشرقاوي - وكالات

أعلنت السلطات في مدينة بلانتيشن في ولاية فلوريدا السبت سقوط عدد غير معروف من الجرحى إثر انفجار في مركز تسوق.

وقالت شرطة بلانتيشن على تويتر إن الانفجار وقع في مركز فاونتنز، بسبب "الغاز" من دون أن تقدم تفاصيل عن الحادث.

?وأدى الانفجار إلى تدمير جزء من المركز، وأظهرت صور ومقاطع فيديو أنقاضا مبعثرة في المكان، وفق قناة "الحرة".

شاهد الفيديو..


