» فنانة شهيرة تدعم مرضى التوحد بـ"كاش مايوه"

متابعات-علا خطاب
دعمت الممثلة ريهام عبد الغفور، مرضى التوحد، بمشاركتها مع مصممة الأزياء فريدة تمرازا فى حملة لدعم المصابين بهذا المرض.
ظهرت ريهام عبد الغفور وهى ترتدى "كاش مايوه" برسومات وألوان كشفت تمرازا بأنها لأطفال مصابين بالتوحد، مشيرة إلى أنه رسم مليء بالطاقة الإيجابية.
كما نشرت فيديو عبر حسابها بتطبيق "إنستجرام" للمرضى وهم يرسمون.
وعلقت عبد الغفور بأنها فخورة بالمشاركة في هذه الحملة.
@rihamabdelghafourofficial for Autism! Beautiful Actress Riham Abdel Ghafoor collaborates with TEMRAZA to show the world the beautiful print and colors by Children with Autism! A drawing full of positive energy. Scroll right to see the children while drawing on the fabric! Thank you Egyptian Autism Society for giving me the opportunity to see the dazzling talents of these beautiful children! Video by our favorite @mbakierphotography #autism #beauty #positive #rihamabdelghafour
