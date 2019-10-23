شاهد.. قصور المشاهير تحاصرها النيران

وكالات - الدويني فولي
BRUSH FIRE 10/21/19 @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters assisting @LAFD with the #PalisadesFire. Follow @LAFD for updates. pic.twitter.com/nTifUixGRz— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 21, 2019
#Whittier Narrows fire occurring in flat area. Temps in the 90s with light west winds to 10 mph. #CAwx #LAfire #LAweather https://t.co/RLxg9YyVXC pic.twitter.com/znS8ngdfy5— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 21, 2019
Residents watch the #PalisadesFire as flames erupt on a nearby hillside and threaten homes https://t.co/mMvw6Xeg6V pic.twitter.com/PVZbFUihK3— KTLA (@KTLA) October 21, 2019
A firefighter appears to have collapsed from heat exhaustion while fighting this brush fire in the Pacific Palisades. She was panting and her face was red as they put carries her into a nearby ambulance. Hot conditions and steep terrain. pic.twitter.com/lBJJXpoedw— Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) October 21, 2019
