بطلة «الفضيحة الإباحية» تثير الجدل بفيديو جديد من الكويت

Birthday week ?? is finished and Im feeling so blessed and grateful ?? to all of you for giving me so much love and support on my Birthday ??! Just tonnes of pics and videos too share, had no time to upload anything, had no time even to realize how many beautiful and nice things are happening, thank you life for this blessing! Its only one birthday party left, so I gonna spam with my bd content starting from now, trying though to follow the time sequence ?? Thats why I’m continuing with an epic Purple Rolls Royce ride on my BD I wouldn’t forget fast lol ?? #jojo #Johara #joharabellydancer #kuwait #gawhara #jawhara #birthday #jojobirthday #rollsroyce