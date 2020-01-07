فضيحة جنسية جديدة لترامب مع مذيعة شهيرة

View this post on Instagram

#FrielTheFun: Part 1 of my LA Book Launch Party at @UnplugMeditation. It was so surreal to be signing “my work”! Grateful for my friends and coworkers who showed up to support and do a group meditation with me! Thanks to @EverTalkTV and @dlpphotobooth for documenting the night ?? Thanks to @launchpadpub for publishing: #TonightAt10 #KickingBoozeAndBreakingNews #SoberIsSexy #SoberFun