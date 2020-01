صورة صادمة لـ«كيم كاردشيان» قبل 24 عامًا

View this post on Instagram

Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend in the entire world Allison!!! We’ve been through everything together and I’m the luckiest girl to have the same best friend my whole life! My family! I’m so proud of you for being the best mom, wife and friend and run your own business while making it all look so easy. You are the most loyal friend to the end! I love you so much Ali! Omg this pic is from the summer of 1996 when we were in Paris on tour with your dad and The Eagles. We kept a diary this trip and I just read it ??. So many amazing memories ?