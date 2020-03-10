  • الثلاثاء 10 مارس 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر11:28 ص
الإعلامي نشأت الديهي

الديهي :إثيوبيا طلعتلنا لسانها

صورة

مرجع شيعي: ”كورونا“ لا يصيب المؤمنين المخلصين

وزير التربية والتعليم طارق شوقي

وزير التعليم عن تعليق الدراسة: "مفيش حد هينجح"

انهيار ممرضة بسبب كورونا

إعلامية شهيرة تعلن شفاءها من فيروس كورونا

رئيس كنيسة شينتشونجي لي مان هي

رئيس كنيسة يعتذر عن نقل طائفته لـ"كورونا" في هذه الدولة

الدكتور جمال شعبان عميد معهد القلب السابق

عميد معهد القلب السابق:"كورونا حنين وبيحب الرجالة"

كورونا في السعودية

بينهم مصريون.. الكويت تعلن عن حالات جديدة بفيروس كورونا

عمر كمال وحسن شاكوش

"بنت الجيران" تشعل شوارع فرنسا

طوني خليفة يهاجم الملحدين

إعلامي مسيحي شهير يهاجم الملحدين: كل حقير يلزم حده

الارصاد

"محدش يخرج".. تحذير جديد من الأرصاد

فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما

الصفحة الأخيرة

عبد القادر وحيد

فيديو نادر.. لحظة ركوع مؤسس الصهيونية للسلطان عبد الحميد الثاني

فيديو نادر للملك فيصل والملكة إليزابيث

فيديو نادر للملك سعود يؤم المصلين في المسجد النبوي

فيديو نادر للراحل سعيد صالح من كواليس "الفارس والأميرة"

انتشر مقطع فيديو على إنستجرام يوثق لظاهرة غريبة، وهي محاولة أسماك القرش لمهاجمة الحيتان، بخلاف ما كان معتادا سماعه، بأن أسماك القرش تبتعد عن الحيتان.

وتبتعد أسماك القرش عن الحيتان، بسبب ضخامة حجمها مقارنة بباقي الكائنات الحية في المحيطات.

ويظهر مقطع الفيديو افتراس عشرات أسماك القرش للحوت، الذي أصبح وليمة شهية لأسماك القرش المفترسة.

وكانت مجموعة من الغواصين قد تداولوا مقطع الفيديو، الذي يظهر عثور أسماك القرش على جثة حوت نافق ومهاجمته على الفور.

وأظهر الفيديو قرشان أبيضان، وأكثر من 20 قرشا ببريا، وأكثر من 15 قرش الثور، وأسماك قرش الداكن وأسماك قرش محيطية، وهي تتناوب على افتراس الحوت.

ويظهر الفيديو أيضا أصنافا مختلفة من أسماك القرش قاموا بالتهام الحوت.

وظلت جثة الحوت طافية على الماء لفترة من الوقت بعد نفوقه، بسبب الغازات الموجودة فيه، وهكذا تحصل أسماك القرش على الوليمة المنتظرة.

Time For Dinner!?? Video courtesy of Barcroft TV via YouTube A Whale carcass is a perfect meal for these hungry sharks! When a whale dies, the body will remain buoyant for a period, from the blubber and gases released. In this time, predators from all over will race to get in on the easy meal, such as these Great Whites and Tiger Sharks! They will strip the carcass of meat until it sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where crabs and other bottom feeders will reduce it to bones! Nature leaves nothing to waste!

عتاب الدكتور محمد عمارة على الإسلاميين

محمود سلطان

الوادى العظيم .. والذهاب الى ما سيأتي

د. هشام الحمامي

شاه إيران ومصر.. من الحب إلى القبر

فراج إسماعيل

المجددينات

د. عبد الآخر حماد

أسئلة ما بعد الدكتور محمد عمارة (1- 2)

أسامة الهتيمي

الدكتور محمد عمارة الرجل الأمة

د.يحيى العباسي
