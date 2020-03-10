» فيديو نادر.. 40 قرشا يلتهمون حوتا ضخما

View this post on Instagram

Time For Dinner!?? Video courtesy of Barcroft TV via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! A Whale carcass is a perfect meal for these hungry sharks! When a whale dies, the body will remain buoyant for a period, from the blubber and gases released. In this time, predators from all over will race to get in on the easy meal, such as these Great Whites and Tiger Sharks! They will strip the carcass of meat until it sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where crabs and other bottom feeders will reduce it to bones! Nature leaves nothing to waste!