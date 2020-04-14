منى هلا تصدم الجميع بنشر صورة بدون ملابس

محمد فضل
فاجأت الفنانة منى هلا، متابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "إنستجرام"، بنشر صورة صادمة، لامرأة عارية تمامًا.
والصورة هي اللوحة الزيتية الشهيرة «الحقيقة العارية»، وهي عبارة عن امرأة عارية تمامًا ترمز للحقيقة، وتخرج من البئر ممسكة ب بسوطها لتعاقب بني آدم، والتي رسمها الفنان الفرنسي جان ليون جيروم عام 1896.
وعلقت منى هلا، على الصورة، بقصة الحقيقة العارية، وتلاقي الكذب والحقيقة معًا، وكيف استطاع الكذب أن يخدع الحقيقة وينتزع ملابسها ويرتديه، بينما الأخرى تتوارى في البئر.
من جهة أخرى، روجت الفنانة منى هلا لفيلم "ليل خارجي"، بعد إعلان عرضه على منصة نتفليكس ونشرت أفيش الفيلم على حسابها بـ"إنستجرام"، وعلقت :"ليل خارجى متاح من النهاردة على نيتفليكس مشاهدة سعيدة للى لسه مشافوش".
قصة الحقيقة العارية ?????? ?????????? ?????????? According to a 19th century legend, the Truth and the Lie meet one day. The Lie says to the Truth: "It's a marvellous day today!" The Truth looks up to the skies and sighs, for the day was really beautiful. They spend a lot of time together, ultimately arriving beside a well. The Lie tells the Truth: "The water is very nice, let's take a bath together!" The Truth, once again suspicious, tests the water and discovers that it indeed is very nice. They undress and start bathing. Suddenly, the Lie comes out of the water, puts on the clothes of the Truth and runs away. The furious Truth comes out of the well and runs everywhere to find the Lie and to get her clothes back. The World, seeing the Truth naked, turns its gaze away, with contempt and rage. The poor Truth returns to the well and disappears forever, hiding therein, its shame. Since then, the Lie travels around the world, dressed as the Truth, satisfying the needs of society, because, the World, in any case, harbours no wish at all to meet the Naked Truth. The world famous painting- "The Truth coming out of the well" Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1896.
