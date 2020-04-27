جيجي حديد تحتفل بعيد ميلادها رفقة زين مالك في منزلها(صور)

محمد فضل- متابعات
نشرت عارضة الأزياء الأميركية من أصول فلسطينية ?جيجي حديد? ، صورًا عبر حسابها على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات الشهير "إنستجرام"، أثناء احتفالها بعيد ميلادها الـ25، وذلك في منزلها ومزرعتها الواقعة في ولاية بنسلفانيا، حيث تتواجد هناك منذ فترة كإجراء للحد من انتشار فايروس كورونا المُتسجد "COVID-19 ".
ونشرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية لقطات من ميلاد جيجي، والذي احتفلت به مع والدتها يولاندا وشقيقتها بيلا، كما شوهد أيضًا حبيبها المُغنّي العالمي "?زين مالك?" البالغ من العُمر 27 عامًا.
وبدورها نشرت حديد صوراً من أجواء الأحتفال عبر صفحتها الخاصة على أحد مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي وأرفقتها برسالة قالت فيها:"كان أحلى يوم أحتفل به بميلادي الخامس والعشرين مع عائلتي من الحجر الصحي، الذين جعلوه مميزًا للغاية بالنسبة لي، إلى جانب كل الحب الذي شعرت به من جميع أنحاء العالم".
وأضافت: "شكرا للجميع على رسائل عيد الميلاد. أنا ممتنة ومحظوظة أن عائلتي وأصدقائي - القريبين والبعيدين - يتمتعون بالصحة والأمان على الرغم من أنني اشتقت إلى أحبائي الذين كنت أتمنى أن أحتفل بهم، أعلم أن هذه الأوقات ستجعلنا أكثر امتنانًا للتواجد المشترك في المستقبل! لن أنسى أبداً يوم ميلادي الخامس والعشرين".
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ???? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ?? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ??????????
