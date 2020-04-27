  • الإثنين 27 أبريل 2020
  • بتوقيت مصر05:55 م
وزيرة الصحة

«الصحة» تسجل أكبر عدد إصابات ووفيات بـ"كورونا" في 24 ساعة

الدكتور علي جمعة

علي جمعة يرد على زاهي حواس ببيان ناري

الصحفي الراحل

وفاة أول صحفي مصري بـ"كورونا"

سما المصري

ما علاقة الإخوان بفيديوهات سما المصري الفاضحة؟

زعيم كوريا الشمالية

"يونج": زعيم كوريا الشمالية لا يستطيع الوقوف

جانب من الفيديو

فعل مقزز لشخص داخل محل في السعودية يستنفر الأمن

رئيس وزراء اليابان: استقرار مصر ينعكس على الشرق الأوسط

اليابان تتوصل لعلاج "كورونا" وتعلن عن اسمه

تركي آل الشيخ

تركي آل الشيخ يعترف: "مازلت أقع في نفس الخطأ"

صلاح

شهر مضان يجبر "صلاح" على هذا الأمر

ارشيفية

مفاجأة.. تغييرات كبيرة في نيوكاسيل استعدادًا لبيعه للسعودية

جيجي حديد تحتفل بعيد ميلادها رفقة زين مالك في منزلها(صور)

الصفحة الأخيرة

جيجي حديد وزين مالك
جيجي حديد وزين مالك
محمد فضل- متابعات

تعرف على العمر الحقيقي لـ"ميسرة" .. ولهذه الأسباب لم تتزوج

دينا الشربيني تحتفل بعيد ميلادها بـ الكمامة وتثير ضجة

بـ رقصة..سيرين عبد النور تحتفل بعيد ميلادها مع زوجها

سر اعتزال ميمي جمال و ارتدائها الحجاب

عيد ميلاد

زين مالك

منزلها

جيجي حديد

نشرت عارضة الأزياء الأميركية من أصول فلسطينية ?جيجي حديد? ، صورًا عبر حسابها على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات الشهير "إنستجرام"، أثناء احتفالها بعيد ميلادها الـ25، وذلك في منزلها ومزرعتها الواقعة في ولاية بنسلفانيا، حيث تتواجد هناك منذ فترة كإجراء للحد من انتشار فايروس كورونا المُتسجد "COVID-19 ".

ونشرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية لقطات من ميلاد جيجي، والذي احتفلت به مع والدتها يولاندا وشقيقتها بيلا، كما شوهد أيضًا حبيبها المُغنّي العالمي "?زين مالك?" البالغ من العُمر 27 عامًا.

وبدورها نشرت حديد صوراً من أجواء الأحتفال عبر صفحتها الخاصة على أحد مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي وأرفقتها برسالة قالت فيها:"كان أحلى يوم أحتفل به بميلادي الخامس والعشرين مع عائلتي من الحجر الصحي، الذين جعلوه مميزًا للغاية بالنسبة لي، إلى جانب كل الحب الذي شعرت به من جميع أنحاء العالم".

وأضافت: "شكرا للجميع على رسائل عيد الميلاد. أنا ممتنة ومحظوظة أن عائلتي وأصدقائي - القريبين والبعيدين - يتمتعون بالصحة والأمان على الرغم من أنني اشتقت إلى أحبائي الذين كنت أتمنى أن أحتفل بهم، أعلم أن هذه الأوقات ستجعلنا أكثر امتنانًا للتواجد المشترك في المستقبل! لن أنسى أبداً يوم ميلادي الخامس والعشرين".

View this post on Instagram

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ???? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ?? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ??????????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on


تقييم الموضوع:


نحتاج إلى التراث كله "حلوه ومره"

محمود سلطان

جمال حمدان..عن الإسلام وروح المكان والإنسان

د. هشام الحمامي

عادات حليمة القديمة لم تعد نافعة

مروان المعشّر

العالم يتذوق طعم البيولوجيا المدمرة

عمار بكر

الصحفية التي أغضبت ترامب في ليلة كورونا

فراج إسماعيل

في مايو القادم

ياسر أنور
